LJUBLJANA, June 30 (Reuters) - U.S. investment firm Apollo Global Management and EBRD bank will buy Slovenia’s second-largest bank Nova KBM (NKBM) for 250 million euros ($279 million), the bank, sale coordinator and the buyers said in a joint statement on Tuesday.

They said Apollo would acquire 80 percent of the state-owned bank while EBRD (European Bank For Reconstruction and Development) would purchase the remaining 20 percent.