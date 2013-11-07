Slovenian bank NLB posts nine-month loss as bad loan provisions rise

* Balance sheet assets down by 5 pct

* Net interest income down by 35 pct

* Central bank governor urges more foreign investment

By Marja Novak

LJUBLJANA, Nov 7 (Reuters) - Slovenia’s largest bank Nova Ljubljanska Banka (NLB) posted a nine-month group net loss of 293.5 million euros ($3.97 billion) after having to raise bad loan provisions, reflecting the precarious state of the economy.

State-owned NLB raised provisions for the third quarter by 345 million euros, after increasing them by 145 million euros for the first six months, it said on Thursday.

The unlisted lender is at the heart of speculation that Slovenia could become the next euro zone member in need of a bailout after it said in June that it will need a state capital injection of 500 million euros this year to meet regulatory requirements for capital buffers.

Slovenia is struggling under the weight of about 7.9 billion euros of bad loans - which equates to about a fifth of the entire economy - in the mostly state-owned banking sector, but hopes tax increases, spending cuts and privatisations will raise enough funds to recapitalise banks.

The European Commission said on Tuesday that the country was set to see its budget deficit balloon next year but can still avoid an international bailout if it continues with structural reforms and fixes its banking sector.

NLB’s net loss compares with a net profit of 16.2 million euros posted in the same period of 2012.

The bank did not reveal the total size of its bad loans and said an external asset quality review of the bank, which started in August, had not yet been completed.

NLB’s balance sheet assets fell by 5 percent to 13.7 billion euros in the first nine months compared with the same period of 2012, while interest rate income fell by 35 percent.

Slovenia plans to recapitalise its banks, including NLB, later this year or in early 2014, after the external stress tests of most of its banks are completed.

The country was badly hit by the global financial crisis and fell into a new recession in 2012 amid lower export demand, credit crunch and a fall of domestic spending caused by budget cuts.

Bank of Slovenia Governor Bostjan Jazbec, in comments published on Thursday, urged the country to attract more foreign direct investment and enable further growth of exports, the main driver of the economy.

“Slovenia should open up to foreign investment by tax incentives, stable economic environment and cutting the administrative hurdles,” Jazbec said in an editorial of monthly journal Bancni Vestnik.