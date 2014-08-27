FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Top Slovenian bank NLB posts 34 mln eur net profit after rescue in 2013
Sections
Featured
Search for survivors in Mexico City school
Mexico earthquake
Search for survivors in Mexico City school
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
IMMIGRATION policy
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
As Apple slows, fast-moving Chinese rivals gain
Technology
As Apple slows, fast-moving Chinese rivals gain
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
August 27, 2014 / 10:12 AM / 3 years ago

Top Slovenian bank NLB posts 34 mln eur net profit after rescue in 2013

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LJUBLJANA, Aug 27 (Reuters) - Slovenia’s largest bank, state-owned Nova Ljubljanska Banka (NLB), swung to a net profit of 34 million euros ($44.8 million) in the first half, its chief executive said on Wednesday, confirming its recovery after last year’s government rescue.

Janko Medja also told a news conference NLB’s revenue grew 26 percent to 250.9 million euros in the six months through June while costs declined 9 percent. And he said the bank expected a full-year profit of some 16 million euros, against a loss of 1.44 billion in 2013.

He added that the bank’s level of bad loans fell by 1 percentage point in the second quarter to 25 percent. “Provisions made for bad loans represent more than 70 percent of those loans,” Medja added.

NLB had received a state capital injection of 1.55 billion euros in December as the euro zone member narrowly avoided an international bailout for its banks. (1 US dollar = 0.7586 euro) (Reporting by Marja Novak; Editing by Zoran Radosavljevic and David Holmes)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.