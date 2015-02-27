FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Slovenia's largest bank NLB posts profit after six years
February 27, 2015 / 10:47 AM / 3 years ago

Slovenia's largest bank NLB posts profit after six years

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZAGREB, Feb 27 (Reuters) - Slovenia’s largest bank, state-owned Nova Ljubljanska Banka (NLB), posted a 2014 net profit worth 62.3 million euros ($69.94 million), the first after six years of losses, in a report filed to the Ljubljana bourse on Friday.

Last May NLB said it expected a profit of about 15 million euros in 2014.

The bank was rescued by the state in December 2013 when it received a capital injection of 1.55 billion euros.

It narrowly failed a European Central Bank stress test last October which revealed that the bank would have a capital shortfall of 34.3 million euros at the end of 2016 under an adverse scenario. NLB had said it would cover the shortfall with 2014 profits.

NLB posted a loss of 1.44 billion euros in 2013.

$1 = 0.8908 euros Reporting by Igor Ilic, editing by William Hardy

