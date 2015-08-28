Slovenian bank NLB reports H1 net up 57 percent

LJUBLJANA, Aug 28 (Reuters) - Slovenia’s largest bank, state-owned Nova Ljubljanska Banka (NLB), reported a 57 percent rise in half-year group net profit to 53.4 million euros on Friday.

Profit growth is expected to slow in the second half because of provisions for bad loans, CEO Janko Medja told a news conference. The bank managed to reduce bad loans to 24.6 percent of all loans from 25.1 percent at the end of 2014.

Medja said full-year profit would still surpass the 62.3 million euros reached in 2014. (Reporting by Marja Novak; editing by Zoran Radosavljevic and Jason Neely)