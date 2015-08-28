FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Slovenian bank NLB reports H1 net up 57 percent
Sections
Featured
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
IRMA
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
August 28, 2015 / 9:37 AM / 2 years ago

Slovenian bank NLB reports H1 net up 57 percent

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LJUBLJANA, Aug 28 (Reuters) - Slovenia’s largest bank, state-owned Nova Ljubljanska Banka (NLB), reported a 57 percent rise in half-year group net profit to 53.4 million euros on Friday.

Profit growth is expected to slow in the second half because of provisions for bad loans, CEO Janko Medja told a news conference. The bank managed to reduce bad loans to 24.6 percent of all loans from 25.1 percent at the end of 2014.

Medja said full-year profit would still surpass the 62.3 million euros reached in 2014. (Reporting by Marja Novak; editing by Zoran Radosavljevic and Jason Neely)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.