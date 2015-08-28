UPDATE 1-Slovenian bank NLB sees lower profit growth in second half

* H1 group net profit 53.4 mln euros

LJUBLJANA, Aug 28 (Reuters) - Slovenia’s largest bank Nova Ljubljanska Banka (NLB) warned on Friday of a slowdown in profit growth in the second half as provisions rise for bad loans, after reporting a 57 percent increase in the first six months.

Group net profit at the state-owned lender rose to 53.4 million euros in January through June, but Chief Executive Janko Medja told reporters the rate of expansion would be lower in the rest of the year, though profit would still surpass the 62.3 million euros achieved in 2014.

In the first half the bank reduced bad loans to 24.6 percent of the total from 25.1 percent at the end of 2014, but Medja said bad loan provisions would turn higher, without saying why.

Slovenia has said it expects economic growth this year to slow to about 2.4 percent from 2.6 percent in 2014.

NLB was rescued by the state in 2013 when it received a capital injection of 1.55 billion euros. It returned to profit in 2014 after six years of losses.

The government plans to offer part of NLB for sale by the end of 2017 while retaining 25 percent to give it a say in key decisions.

NLB also on Friday said it had reduced balance sheet assets by 2.5 percent to 11.6 billion euros in the first half. Provisions for bad loans at the end of June amounted to 69.4 percent of those loans, slightly higher than at the end of 2014. (Reporting by Marja Novak; Editing by Jason Neely and David Holmes)