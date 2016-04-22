FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Slovenia's NLB bank to sell leasing business pre-privatisation
April 22, 2016

Slovenia's NLB bank to sell leasing business pre-privatisation

LJUBLJANA, April 22 (Reuters) - Slovenia’s largest bank, state-owned Nova Ljubljanska Banka (NLB) said on Friday it had opened a tender for the sale of its NLB Leasing business, which mainly deals with cars.

NLB said it will sell 100 percent of NLB Leasing, which has a 6.4 percent market share in Slovenia. It gave no other details.

The privatisation of NLB, which was bailed out by the state in 2013, is due to start later this year after Deutsche Bank was appointed as financial adviser. (Reporting by Marja Novak; Editing by Alexander Smith)

