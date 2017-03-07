FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 months ago
Slovenia to start roadshows for the sale of NLB on Monday-report
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Unwavering Trump voters say they will not miss Steve Bannon
Politics
Unwavering Trump voters say they will not miss Steve Bannon
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
TOTAL ECLIPSE
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
Shift in accounting practices could be good for stock prices
MARKETS
Shift in accounting practices could be good for stock prices
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
March 7, 2017 / 11:50 AM / 5 months ago

Slovenia to start roadshows for the sale of NLB on Monday-report

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LJUBLJANA, March 7 (Reuters) - Slovenia will start roadshows ahead of the sale of its largest bank, state-owned Nova Ljubljanska Banka (NLB), on Monday, daily paper Finance said on Tuesday, citing unofficial sources.

It said the shows would take place in London and New York.

State-owned investment fund Slovenian Sovereign Holding (SDH), which is coordinating the privatisation of a 75 percent stake in NLB, refused to confirm or reject the report.

"At present NLB and SDH are proceeding with activities for the preparation of the transaction," SDH told Reuters in a statement, adding it could not offer more details.

Finance said another round of road shows would be held in April with the price for NLB expected to be determined by April 22. The sale could be completed by May 15, it reported.

NLB, which was rescued by the state in 2013, last week reported a 20 percent rise of 2016 group net profit.

Slovenia was required to sell 75 percent of NLB by the end of 2017 as part of a deal with the European Commission, which approved state aid to the bank in 2013.

Reporting By Marja Novak; Editing by Edmund Blair

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.