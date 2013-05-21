UPDATE 2-Slovenia's biggest bank to cut staff, offload bad loans

* NLB to cut workforce by 20 pct in two years -CEO

* CEO sees Tier 1 ratio at 9.5 pct after capital hike

* NLB to transfer 1.3 bln euros in bad loans to ‘bad bank’ in first tranche (Adds further comment from CEO, background)

By Marja Novak

LJUBLJANA, May 21 (Reuters) - Slovenia’s biggest bank, state-owned Nova Ljubljanska Banka (NLB), plans to cut its workforce by 20 percent within two years and offload some 1.3 billion euros of bad loans in June, CEO Janko Medja said on Tuesday.

The unlisted bank, which needs a capital injection of 367 million euros by the end of July to meet European Union requirements, is at the heart of speculation that Slovenia may be the next euro zone country to need a bailout.

Medja told reporters that NLB expected to raise its core Tier 1 capital ratio to some 9.5 percent with the planned capital hike, up from 8.9 percent at the end of March and 7 percent at end-March 2012.

“We need to cut costs on all levels by 20 percent to ensure that the bank is competitive,” Medja said.

NLB and two other state banks hold the lion’s share of the roughly 7 billion euros of bad loans that are choking the banking sector of the former Yugoslav republic, fuelling fears it will follow Cyprus in seeking an EU/IMF rescue.

The government has announced plans to sell No. 2 lender Nova KBM and to transfer some 3.3 billion euros of the bad loans to a ‘bad bank’ that it says will be operational in June.

Medja said NLB expected to transfer an initial 1.3 billion euros to the bad bank in June and could pass over 1.9 billion euros in total over the coming months.

He said the bank employs some 3,550 people in Slovenia, adding that number will be reduced by 20 percent “within 1.5 to 2 years”, but could not say by how much the workforce of the whole NLB group, which employs some 7,000 people, will be cut.

NLB last week announced a loss of 0.7 million euros in the first quarter of 2013 due to bad loans, compared with a loss of 34.6 million euros in the same period of 2012.

Years of rapid export-driven growth allowed successive Slovenian governments to avoid the unpopular sale of state assets, including the banks, and often to turn a blind eye to poor corporate management and political interference in lending.

When demand for the country’s exports fell with the onset of the global crisis, bad loans shot up.

The government must inject fresh capital of 900 million euros into the country’s three largest banks by the end of July to increase their capital strength.

Slovenia’s sale in May of $3.5 billion of Eurobonds - despite a sharp rise in its borrowing costs and a cut in its credit rating to junk - has bought it time to pursue reforms and avert a bailout. It faces substantial debt repayments next year, however, which will keep the four-party coalition government of Alenka Bratusek under pressure to deliver. ($1 = 0.7778 euros) (Writing by Matt Robinson; Editing by Catherine Evans)