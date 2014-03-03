FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Slovenia's NLB expects to break even in 2014 - official
March 3, 2014 / 11:21 AM / 4 years ago

Slovenia's NLB expects to break even in 2014 - official

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LJUBLJANA, March 3 (Reuters) - Slovenia’s largest bank, Nova Ljubljanska Banka (NLB), expects to break even in 2014, a senior management official said on Monday, following a group net loss of 1.44 billion euros last year.

“We aim for more ... but realistically speaking we are looking at a black zero,” Archibald Kremser, a member of the NLB’s management group, told a news conference in English.

The bank, bailed out by the Slovenian government late last year, said it would close 22 of 143 retail units in Slovenia on April 1 in order to cut costs. (Reporting by Marja Novak; Writing by Matt Robinson; Editing by Ivana Sekularac)

