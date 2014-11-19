Slovenian NLB bank to sharply reduce bad loans in 2 years - CEO

LJUBLJANA, Nov 19 (Reuters) - Slovenia’s largest bank state-owned Nova Ljubljanska Banka (NLB) plans to sharply reduce the size of bad loans in the coming two years from some 26 percent of all loans at present, chief executive Janko Medja said on Wednesday.

The bank, which narrowly failed the ECB stress test in October after being rescued by the state last year when it received a state capital injection of 1.55 billion euros, at present has 2.8 billion euros of bad loans.

It plans to work with companies to restructure the bad loans, be more conservative in its lending and improve efficiency through cost cuts.

“We expect that the level of bad loans will strongly fall in the next two years ... as a result of our work on restructuring of the bank,” Medja told a news conference, saying the bank had provided provisions for 71.3 percent of the loans.

The bank returned to profit this year after several years of losses, posting a group net profit of 47.9 million euros in the first nine months of the year from a loss of 293.5 million in the same period of 2013.

The profit will be used to cover the capital shortfall of 34.3 million euros which was revealed by the ECB stress test.

Slovenian banks, which are mostly state-owned, still hold about 5.9 billion euros of bad loans but the Bank of Slovenia Governor Bostjan Jazbec said on Tuesday he expected the amount of bad loans to start falling over the coming months as companies’ restructuring yields results.

The country narrowly avoided an international bailout last year by pumping more than 3 billion euros of state money into its banks, which are mostly state-owned.

The centre-left government of Prime Minister Miro Cerar had said it plans to privatise NLB by 2017. (Reporting By Marja Novak; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)