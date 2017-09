LJUBLJANA, Feb 5 (Reuters) - The head of Slovenia’s largest bank, state-owned Nova Ljubljanska Banka (NLB), Janko Medja, told reporters on Friday that he has resigned. He will be temporarily replaced by Blaz Brodnjak, who has been a member of the bank’s management board.

The bank, which was rescued by the state in 2013, is due to be offered for sale later this year.