LJUBLJANA, July 4 (Reuters) - Slovenia has postponed investment roadshows for the sale of its largest bank, Nova Ljubljanska Banka (NLB), due to increased market volatility caused by Britain's vote to leave the European Union, Slovenian Sovereign Holding (SDH) said on Monday.

SDH, which is coordinating privatisation, said the sale of NLB through initial public offering should still be completed by the end of 2017 as planned. (Reporting by Marja Novak, editing by Louise Heavens)