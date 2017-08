LJUBLJANA, Aug 26 (Reuters) - Slovenia's largest bank Nova Ljubljanska Banka, which is due to be privatised later this year, reported group net profit of 69.5 million euros in the first half of 2016, up 30 percent compared to the same period of last year.

Bad loans fell to 1.75 billion euros, representing 17.9 percent of all loans, the unlisted bank said in a statement on Friday.