a year ago
Slovenia postpones the start of sale of lender NLB until 2017
September 14, 2016 / 8:15 AM / a year ago

Slovenia postpones the start of sale of lender NLB until 2017

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LJUBLJANA, Sept 14 (Reuters) - The sale of Slovenia's largest bank, state-owned NLB, has been postponed until 2017, privatisation coordinator Slovenian Sovereign Holding (SDH) said on Wednesday.

The initial public offering (IPO) had been expected to start later this year.

"No decision on the start of the sale will be made before the annual results of the bank are released," SDH said in a statement prepared for Reuters. The bank usually announces its full-year results in early March. (Reporting by Marja Novak; editing by Jason Neely)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
