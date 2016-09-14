UPDATE 1-Slovenia postpones the sale of lender NLB until 2017

(Adds quote, details, background)

By Marja Novak

LJUBLJANA, Sept 14 (Reuters) - The sale of Slovenia's largest bank, state-owned NLB, has been postponed until 2017, privatisation coordinator Slovenian Sovereign Holding (SDH) said on Wednesday.

The initial public offering (IPO) had been expected to start later this year.

"No decision on the start of the sale will be made before the annual results of the bank are released," SDH said in a statement prepared for Reuters. The bank typically reports its full-year results in March.

SDH said the privatisation should still complete by the end of 2017, in line with European Commission requirements following its state rescue in 2013.

It did not give reasons for the delay, but in July it had postponed investment road shows due to increased market turmoil caused by Britain's vote to leave the European Union.

"Brexit is one of the factors that increase risks on the markets, while there are other factors that could also raise market volatility in the coming months, such as the U.S. presidential election and the U.S. interest rate decision," said Matej Simnic, a bank analyst at investment firm Alta Invest.

Slovenia might ask the Commission if it can postpone it further if market volatility intensifies, he added.

NLB is the largest of about 30 companies whose sale is expected to start this year or the next. The government plans to keep a stake of 25 percent in NLB to have a say in business decisions. (Reporting by Marja Novak; editing by Jason Neely and Louise Heavens)