FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
UPDATE 1-Slovenia postpones the sale of lender NLB until 2017
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
'Patriot Prayer' rally canceled in San Francisco
U.S.
'Patriot Prayer' rally canceled in San Francisco
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
September 14, 2016 / 9:35 AM / a year ago

UPDATE 1-Slovenia postpones the sale of lender NLB until 2017

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds quote, details, background)

By Marja Novak

LJUBLJANA, Sept 14 (Reuters) - The sale of Slovenia's largest bank, state-owned NLB, has been postponed until 2017, privatisation coordinator Slovenian Sovereign Holding (SDH) said on Wednesday.

The initial public offering (IPO) had been expected to start later this year.

"No decision on the start of the sale will be made before the annual results of the bank are released," SDH said in a statement prepared for Reuters. The bank typically reports its full-year results in March.

SDH said the privatisation should still complete by the end of 2017, in line with European Commission requirements following its state rescue in 2013.

It did not give reasons for the delay, but in July it had postponed investment road shows due to increased market turmoil caused by Britain's vote to leave the European Union.

"Brexit is one of the factors that increase risks on the markets, while there are other factors that could also raise market volatility in the coming months, such as the U.S. presidential election and the U.S. interest rate decision," said Matej Simnic, a bank analyst at investment firm Alta Invest.

Slovenia might ask the Commission if it can postpone it further if market volatility intensifies, he added.

NLB is the largest of about 30 companies whose sale is expected to start this year or the next. The government plans to keep a stake of 25 percent in NLB to have a say in business decisions. (Reporting by Marja Novak; editing by Jason Neely and Louise Heavens)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.