Slovenia's NLB bank to offload 1.3 bln euros of bad loans - CEO
May 21, 2013

Slovenia's NLB bank to offload 1.3 bln euros of bad loans - CEO

LJUBLJANA, May 21 (Reuters) - Slovenia’s biggest bank, state-owned Nova Ljubljanska Banka (NLB), will transfer 1.3 billion euros of non-performing loans to a ‘bad bank’, chief executive officer Janka Medja said on Tuesday.

The government says the bad bank will be operational next month and will take on a total of 3.3 billion euros of bad loans held by the country’s three largest banks. The euro zone country is trying to avoid seeking an international bailout. (Reporting by Marja Novak; Writing by Matt Robinson; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)

