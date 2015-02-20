Slovenia's largest bank NLB returns to profit in 2014

LJUBLJANA, Feb 20 (Reuters) - Slovenia’s largest bank, state-owned Nova Ljubljanska Banka (NLB) returned to profit in 2014 after six years of losses, the bank said in a statement after a supervisory board meeting on Friday.

It said the actual profit figure would only be revealed on February 27 but said the profit was higher then expected. NLB had said in May it expected profit of about 15 million euros in 2014.

NLB, which was rescued by the state in December 2013, narrowly failed a European Central Bank stress test in October and had said it would cover the capital shortfall revealed by the test with 2014 profits. (Reporting By Marja Novak. Editing by Jane Merriman)