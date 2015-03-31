FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Slovenian nuclear plant to shut down for maintenance on April 11
March 31, 2015 / 10:26 AM / 2 years ago

Slovenian nuclear plant to shut down for maintenance on April 11

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LJUBLJANA, March 31 (Reuters) - Slovenia’s sole nuclear power plant, Krsko (NEK), will shut down for maintenance on April 11, a spokeswoman for the plant told Reuters on Tuesday.

Ida Novak Jerele said a number of fuel rods would be replaced during the process which will last for about 40 days, among them the rod on which damage was detected earlier this month.

The plant, which is jointly owned by European Union members Slovenia and its neighbour Croatia, holds regular maintenance every 18 months.

NEK was built in cooperation with U.S. firm Westinghouse Electric Corporation and started operating in 1982. It is scheduled to close down in 2023 but Slovenia plans to prolong its lifespan by 20 years. (Reporting by Marja Novak; Editing by Mark Potter)

