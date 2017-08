LJUBLJANA, April 21 (Reuters) - The operator of Slovenia's sole nuclear power plant Krsko (NEK) will halt the plant because of a problem with a steam valve, NEK spokeswoman Ida Novak Jerele told Reuters on Friday.

The plant is expected to be back on the grid by the end of the weekend. There was no impact on the environment, she said. (Reporting by Maja Zuvela, editing by David Evans)