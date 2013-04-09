OECD says sees no immediate need to bail out Slovenia

LJUBLJANA, April 9 (Reuters) - Slovenia, which is struggling to avoid a bailout, is not in immediate need of an economic rescue, Yves Leterme, deputy secretary general for the OECD, said on Tuesday.

“The government of this country has been able to meet its financial needs without difficulties so far,” Leterme said in Ljubljana while presenting a critical economic survey on the euro zone country.

“It was at a relatively high cost (but) as far as we are concerned, there is no reason to anticipate an immediate need for a bailout.”