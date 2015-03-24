Slovenian Paloma gets six bids for capital hike - report

LJUBLJANA, March 24 (Reuters) - Slovenian hygienic tissue producer Paloma received six bids for recapitalisation of the company in the value of 15 million euros($16.4 million), daily newspaper Delo reported on Tuesday, citing unofficial sources.

State-owned Paloma did not confirm the number of bids but said it had received several non-binding bids of strategic and financial investors.

Paloma said in February it was seeking expressions of interest in recapitalisation of the company, adding the investor would acquire a stake of at least one-third of the company and would then be obliged to announce takeover for the whole firm.

The unlisted Paloma is one of 15 firms that the government earmarked for privatisation in 2013. So far three of those firms have been sold.

According to daily newspaper Finance, Slovak Hygienic Paper Group is among companies that are interested to buy Paloma. ($1 = 0.9159 euro) (Reporting by Marja Novak; Editing by Anand Basu)