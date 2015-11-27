Polish fund to bid for Slovenia's Paloma after $16 mln cash injection

LJUBLJANA, Nov 27 (Reuters) - Polish investment fund Abris is injecting 15 million euros ($16 million) into Slovenian state-owned hygienic tissue producer Paloma and will make an offer for the whole company, one of 15 the government has earmarked for privatisation.

Shareholders in the group, whose brands include Paloma Sensitive Care, Paloma Super Care and Paloma Deluxe, will vote on Jan. 5, 2016 on the move involving an issue of stock priced at 3.3 euros per share, Slovene news agency STA said on Friday.

State investment firm Slovenian Sovereign Holding (SDH) owns 71 percent of Paloma but is coordinating the sale of 100 percent of the company. It said in a statement it supported the proposed capital boost. The remaining owners are mainly local firms.

Once the capital boost is approved, Abris must make a bid for the remaining shares of unlisted Paloma, one of 15 companies the government lined up for privatisation in 2013. So far seven have been sold. ($1 = 0.9447 euros) (Reporting by Igor Ilic in Zagreb; Editing by David Holmes)