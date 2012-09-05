Slovenia ends controversial Finnish arms deal

LJUBLJANA/HELSINKI, Sept 5 (Reuters) - Slovenia and Finnish arms maker Patria have agreed to scrap a 278 million euro ($349 million) deal for armoured vehicles at the centre of bribery investigations, including charges against Slovenia’s prime minister.

“We signed an agreement to break this deal ... so Slovenia will buy no more vehicles from Patria,” Slovenian Defence Minister Ales Hojs told reporters on Wednesday.

Under the 2006 deal Slovenia was to buy 135 armed vehicles by the end of 2013, but so far only 30 vehicles have been delivered, for which Slovenia paid 74.5 million euros.

Slovenia has tried to cancel the deal for several years, especially after international investigations into possible corruption started in 2008.

The Finnish firm is under investigation for bribing officials in Slovenia and Croatia to secure deals. Finnish police expect to finish investigating the cases this autumn, detective chief inspector Kaj Bjorkqvist from the national bureau of investigation told Reuters.

Seppo Seppala, head of Patria’s land services, said the termination was part of normal business and not related to investigations.

Slovenian Prime Minister Janez Jansa, who held the same post in 2006 when the deal was made, is on trial in Ljubljana with four co-defendants charged with bribery in the Patria deal. He has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing.

The news comes at a time of market speculation that Slovenia could become the sixth euro zone country in need of a bailout, due to problems in its banking industry and a stretched state budget.

The Finnish government owns around 73 percent of Patria while European Aeronautic Defence and Space Company (EADS) owns about 27 percent.