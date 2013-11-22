FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Slovenia's Petrol profit up 6 pct on stronger sales
November 22, 2013 / 7:36 AM / 4 years ago

Slovenia's Petrol profit up 6 pct on stronger sales

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LJUBLJANA, Nov 22 (Reuters) - Slovenia’s largest fuel retailer Petrol said on Friday its nine-month group net profit had risen by six percent to 44.3 million euros ($59.63 million) thanks to higher sales.

The figure compares with a net profit of 41.9 million euros in the same period last year. This year’s sales were up at 2.9 billion euros versus 2.8 billion euros in 2012, it said in a statement released through the Ljubljana Stock Exchange.

Petrol operates some 470 filling stations in Slovenia, Croatia, Bosnia, Serbia, Montenegro and Kosovo. ($1 = 0.7429 euros) (Reporting by Zoran Radosavljevic)

