April 21, 2016 / 10:00 AM / a year ago

Slovenia's Petrol raises dividend to 12.6 euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LJUBLJANA, April 21 (Reuters) - Petrol shareholders voted in favour of raising the Slovenian fuel retailer’s dividend to 12.6 euros per share from the 11.7 euros paid last year at a meeting on Thursday, the company said.

Management had proposed a dividend of 11.1 euros last month and will be paid on August 12.

Last month Petrol reported an 8 percent rise in 2015 net profit despite a 5 percent fall in sales.

State-owned investment firm Slovenian Sovereign Holding, which pushed for a higher dividend, is Petrol’s largest shareholder with a 19.8 percent stake.

Reporting by Marja Novak; editing by Jason Neely

