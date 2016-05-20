UPDATE 2-Slovenia's Petrol lifts profit despite lower sales

(Adds quote, cost savings)

LJUBLJANA, May 20 (Reuters) - Slovenia’s largest fuel retailer Petrol achieved a 5 percent rise in first-quarter net profit to 14 million euros ($15.7 million) despite of a drop in sales, the company said on Friday.

Petrol, which operates 484 fuel stations in Slovenia, Croatia, Bosnia, Serbia, Montenegro and Kosovo, cited improved efficiency and an 8 percent reduction in material costs, including energy costs.

“Profit was higher because of cost-effectiveness and the rise in sales volumes,” Petrol spokesman Sandi Salkic said.

Sales income fell 6 percent to 827 million euros, mainly because of lower global oil prices, which were down by about 35 percent from the same period last year. In volume terms, Petrol’s sales of oil products rose by 16 percent.

Economic conditions in Slovenia are improving, the company said, but it warned that Croatia and other south European markets remain tough because of low purchasing power, high unemployment and poor payment discipline. ($1 = 0.8922 euros) (Reporting By Marja Novak; Editing by David Goodman)