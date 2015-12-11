UPDATE 1-Slovenia's Petrol sees 2016 profit up at 68.8 mln euros

(Adds quote, details)

LJUBLJANA, Dec 11 (Reuters) - Slovenia’s largest fuel retailer Petrol expects 2016 net profit to come in at 68.8 million euros, up from a profit of 64.3 million forecast for 2015, Petrol said on Friday.

Sales in 2016 are seen at 3.7 billion euros versus a 3.8 billion forecast for 2015, it said in a statement.

“Although economic growth in 2016 is expected in Petrol’s most important markets of Slovenia and Croatia, the economic conditions there will remain demanding,” the company said.

“If the Slovenian government pursues a policy of high excise duties and other charges which mean prices of oil products are generally higher than in most neighbouring states, that will also have a negative effect,” it said.

Petrol said it plans to increase the number of filling stations to 490 by the end of 2016 from about 482 now. Apart from Slovenia and Croatia, Petrol also operates filling stations in Serbia, Bosnia, Montenegro and Kosovo. (Reporting by Marja Novak; editing by David Clarke)