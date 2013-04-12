FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Slovenia likely to revise 2013 budget, seek more savings - PM
April 12, 2013 / 12:41 PM / 4 years ago

Slovenia likely to revise 2013 budget, seek more savings - PM

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LJUBLJANA, April 12 (Reuters) - Slovenia’s new government will likely revise the country’s 2013 budget to save more money and implement tax hikes, Prime Minister Alenka Bratusek said on Friday as the struggling euro zone member races to avert the need for a financial bailout.

Slovenia is coming under increasing pressure from markets following the messy bailout of Cyprus last month.

It needs to raise about 3 billion euros ($3.94 billion) this year to recapitalise its banks, repay maturing debt and cover its budget deficit.

