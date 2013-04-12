FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Slovenia to submit privatisation plan in 14 days - PM
April 12, 2013

Slovenia to submit privatisation plan in 14 days - PM





LJUBLJANA, April 12 (Reuters) - Slovenia’s government will submit to parliament in 14 days a proposal for the privatisation of state companies, and one of the country’s ailing banks may be among the first to be sold, Prime Minister Alenka Bratusek said on Friday.

Bratusek, who took office on March 20, said her government would send a ‘stability programme’ to Slovenia’s European Union partners in Brussels by May 9, as the tiny state races to avert the need for financial help.

Large amounts of bad loans in Slovenia’s banking sector have raised concerns in the markets that the country may be the next in line after Cyprus, Spain, Portugal, Ireland and Greece to require a euro zone bailout.

