8 months ago
Slovenia says no bidders for tights maker Polzela
December 9, 2016 / 3:57 PM / 8 months ago

Slovenia says no bidders for tights maker Polzela

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LJUBLJANA, Dec 9 (Reuters) - Slovenia's state-owned privatisation coordinator said on Friday it had not received any expressions of interest from investors in the sale of ladies' tights maker Polzela, which it put on the block in October.

Slovenian Sovereign Holding (SDH) said it would once again contact potential investors to see whether they were interested in buying at least parts of the loss-making company, which employs about 220 people.

In its October tender, SDH had said the buyer would be expected to invest about 2.2 million euros ($2.3 million) in the company in exchange for a stake of over 50 percent.

Polzela is one of about 30 companies the government wants to fully or partially sell off as part of economic reforms.

$1 = 0.9487 euros Reporting by Marja Novak; Editing by Mark Potter

