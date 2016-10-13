FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
Slovenia launches privatisation of ladies' tights maker Polzela
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Boxing
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
U.S.
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
October 13, 2016 / 7:40 AM / 10 months ago

Slovenia launches privatisation of ladies' tights maker Polzela

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LJUBLJANA, Oct 13 (Reuters) - Slovenia issued a tender for the sale of ladies' tights and stockings maker Polzela on Thursday, part of the government's privatisation programme.

The buyer would be expected to invest about 2.2 million euros ($2.5 million) in Polzela in exchange for a more than 50 percent stake, privatisation coordinator Slovenian Sovereign Holding Co said in a notice.

Investors have until Oct. 28 to express interest.

Polzela is one of about 30 firms the government wants to fully or partially privatise as part of economic reforms.

However, last week it said it was forced to postpone the privatisation of metal products maker Mariborska Livarna Maribor (MLM) due to "insufficient interest" from potential investors.

The biggest company in the privatisation programme is the country's largest bank Nova Ljubljanska Banka (NLB), but analysts have said that might be delayed beyond 2017 due to market volatility.

The government still controls about 50 percent of Slovenia's economy. ($1 = 0.8928 euros) (Reporting By Marja Novak; Editing by Susan Fenton)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.