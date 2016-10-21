Slovenia bars Croatia's Adris from raising Pozavarovalnica stake-media

LJUBLJANA, Oct 21 (Reuters) - Slovenia's Insurance Supervision Agency has banned Croatian tourism and insurance group Adris from increasing its 20-percent stake in reinsurer Pozavarovalnica Sava, local media said on Friday.

The head of the agency Sergej Simoniti confirmed to Reuters they had taken a decision but did not give further details due to data protection regulations.

Adris, the second biggest shareholder in Pozavarovalnica, in May asked permission to raise its stake to up to 33 percent. The Slovenian state and companies it controls are the largest shareholders in Pozavarovalnica holding about 38 percent.

Adris was not immediately available to comment.

For years Slovenia has been reluctant to sell off holdings in its major banks and companies, which means the government still controls about 50 percent of the economy.

Last year, the government decided to keep a stake of at least 25 percent in Pozavarovalnica and said that no other investor would be allowed to have a share in the company that would be bigger than the state's.

The government has applied the same rule to some other large companies which include the country's largest bank Nova Ljubljanska Banka, pharmaceutical producer Krka, fuel retailer Petrol and insurer Zavarovalnica Triglav .

Shares of Pozavarovalnica lost 0.6 percent to 13.05 euros by 1050 GMT on Friday, while the blue chip SBI index lost 0.06 percent.