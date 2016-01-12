FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Slovenia's Adria Airways set for capital injection -newspaper
#Financials
January 12, 2016 / 7:46 AM / 2 years ago

Slovenia's Adria Airways set for capital injection -newspaper

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LJUBLJANA, Jan 12 (Reuters) - The Slovenian government plans to inject about 3 million euros into state-owned Adria Airways, the Delo daily newspaper said on Tuesday, citing unofficial sources.

It will receive an additional 2 million to 5 million euros from a German private investment fund, possibly 4K Invest or Callista Private Equity, Delo said.

Adria Airways was not available for immediate comment, nor was Slovenian Sovereign Holding (SDH), the state investment fund in charge of privatisation and managing state assets.

Adria is one of 15 state firms which were earmarked for privatisation in 2013. Seven have been sold.

In July, SDH called for expressions of interest into buying 91.58 percent of Adria. In October it said several parties had shown interest. (Reporting by Marja Novak; editing by Jason Neely)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
