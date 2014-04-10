FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Slovenia mandates Daiwa to advise on Cinkarna sale
April 10, 2014

Slovenia mandates Daiwa to advise on Cinkarna sale

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LJUBLJANA, April 10 (Reuters) - Slovenia mandated consultant Daiwa Corporate Advisory Limited as a financial advisor in the sale of 72.9 percent of metal products maker Cinkarna Celje , state investment fund SOD said on Thursday.

Cinkarna is one of 15 firms that Slovenia earmarked for privatisation last year to increase the budget income and improve corporate governance in the country which narrowly avoided an international bailout in December.

The stake on sale is mainly owned by SOD, state-owned banks and a state insurer. Cinkarna has a market capitalisation of 112.5 million euros.

Reporting By Marja Novak

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
