Slovene banks back in pre-tax profit at start of 2013 -central bank

LJUBLJANA, April 16 (Reuters) - Slovenia’s banking sector has recovered to make 9 million euros of pre-tax profit in the first two months of this year after ending 2012 with a joint pre-tax loss of 769 million, the Bank of Slovenia said on Tuesday.

The country’s banking sector is burdened by bad loans to the tune of some 7 billion euros or about 20 percent of GDP, prompting speculation Slovenia could be the next euro zone member in need of an international bailout.

The small euro zone member should speed up privatisation to consolidate its banks and public finances, the central bank also said in a statement on Tuesday.

Since last month’s chaotic bailout of Cyprus, yields on Slovenian bonds have risen to almost 7 percent, a threshold at which other euro zone strugglers have been forced to reach out for help.

The yield on its 10-year benchmark bond rose 10 basis points to 6.96 percent on Tuesday, up from 4.77 percent on March 15, the day before the Cyprus deal, Reuters data showed. (Reporting by Marja Novak; editing by Patrick Graham)