Slovenia says privatisations still on track despite of delays

LJUBLJANA, Feb 13 (Reuters) - Two major privatisations slated for this month might be delayed because of procedural problems, but Slovenia remains fully committed to its sell-off programme, the finance ministry said on Friday.

Slovenia, which has been reluctant to sell its major firms since gaining independence from Belgrade in 1991, earmarked 15 firms for privatisation in 2013 as it narrowly avoided an international bailout.

However, only three have been sold to date and the government still controls about half of the economy.

In the latest setback, Finance Ministry State Secretary Metod Dragonja said the sale of telecoms operator Telekom Slovenia, and the country’s second largest bank, Nova KBM (NKBM), might not be completed this month, as expected.

Addressing a parliamentary board for the supervision of public finances, Dragonja said both sales could be delayed because the bidders wanted further information on possible legal liabilities facing the two companies.

“The government and the Slovenian Sovereign Holding are doing everything to keep the highest possible dynamics of the (privatisation) process,” Dragonja said. The Sovereign Holding is a state investment firm that is coordinating sell-offs.

Various sources have told Reuters that international investment funds Cinven, Providence, Apax and Bain Capital are among the bidders for Telekom, the largest company on the privatisation list, along with German telecoms operator Deutsche Telekom.

However, Dragonja said the bidders were concerned about several court cases against the company for allegedly abusing its dominant market position. Local media has said these could result in damages of up to 440 million euros ($500 million).

In the case of bank NKBM, the Slovenian Association of Small Shareholders has sued it, saying shareholder capital and subordinated bonds should not have been erased when the bank was rescued by the state in 2013.

Hungarian bank OTP and U.S. investment fund Apollo are bidding for NKBM, sources and local media have reported.

The Slovenian government had to pour more than 3 billion euros into local banks in 2013 to prevent them from collapsing under bad loans. During the process, which enabled the country to avoid an international bailout, the government nationalised the rescued banks, among them NKBM.

The Bank of Slovenia said on Wednesday it had acted in line with EU legislation when it put together the rescue packages.

Supporters of Slovenia’s privatisation plan say the sell-offs are needed to bring fresh capital into the country and provide it with long-term financial stability.

However, an opposition party and several civil society groups are protesting against the disposals, complaining that top companies will end up in foreign hands. ($1 = 0.8775 euros) (Reporting by Marja Novak; Editing by Crispian Balmer)