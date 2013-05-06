FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Slovenia plans to sell Nova KBM bank - government source
May 6, 2013 / 11:52 AM / in 4 years

Slovenia plans to sell Nova KBM bank - government source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LJUBLJANA, May 6 (Reuters) - Slovenia, which is struggling to avoid a bailout, will this year try to sell its second largest bank, state-owned Nova KBM , a government source told Reuters on Monday.

“The sale of Nova KBM is on the table,” the source said.

The sale of banks and other state assets is a crucial part of Slovenia’s economic reform programme, which the government plans to adopt by Thursday and present to the European Commission as part of its efforts to avoid taking international aid. (Reporting By Marja Novak; editing by Zoran Radosavljevic, John Stonestreet)

