Slovenia to start privatisations in September-finmin
May 20, 2013 / 1:10 PM / 4 years ago

Slovenia to start privatisations in September-finmin

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LJUBLJANA, May 20 (Reuters) - Slovenia, which has pledged to cut costs and sell off state-owned companies to help it avoid a euro zone bailout, will start the privatisations in September, Finance Minister Uros Cufer told parliament on Monday.

“It will take 2 to 3 quarters to complete them,” Cufer said.

Earlier in May Slovenia earmarked 15 companies it plans to sell to boost budget income and improve corporate governance.

The firms include Slovenia’s second largest bank Nova KBM , largest telecoms operator Telekom, the Ljubljana airport and airline Adria Airways.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
