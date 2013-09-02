Slovenia sees privatisation schedule by end-Sept - PM

* Privatisation a central pillar of bid to avert bailout

* Finance markets on watch for signs of backsliding

BLED, Slovenia, Sept 2 (Reuters) - Slovenia expects to finalise a timetable for the privatisation of more than a dozen state-controlled firms by the end of the month, Prime Minister Alenka Bratusek said on Monday.

Slovenia’s government listed 15 companies in May that it would sell as part of its effort to stabilise the country’s finances and avoid becoming the latest member of Europe’s 17-nation currency union to seek a bailout from the International Monetary Fund and the European Union.

“The timetable of privatisations should be ready by the end of the month and all privatisations will be done through public tender,” Bratusek told reporters during a conference in the Slovenian town of Bled.

She gave no further details.

Since independence in 1991, successive Slovenian governments have avoided selling state assets, cushioned by an economy booming on the back of exports.

But the Alpine country of 2 million people slid into recession with the onset of the global crisis, lifting the veil on a culture of cronyism and mismanagement and leaving its banking sector with a bad-loan portfolio of an estimated 7.5 billion euros ($9.9 billion).

Financial markets are on alert for signs of backsliding in the government’s package of measures to steady its finances, with some members of the ruling coalition resistant to privatisation.

Swift sales of state assets would go a long way to settling nerves, already rattled by months of delays in the transfer of non-performing loans to a ‘bad bank’ that had been due to begin in late June. ($1 = 0.7582 euros) (Reporting by Marja Novak; Writing by Matt Robinson; editing by Ron Askew)