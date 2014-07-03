FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Slovenia PM to stop privatisations ahead of election
Sections
Featured
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
Cyber Risk
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
The quiet exit of top Taser product
SHOCK TACTICS: THE SERIES
The quiet exit of top Taser product
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 3, 2014 / 8:52 AM / 3 years ago

Slovenia PM to stop privatisations ahead of election

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LJUBLJANA, July 3 (Reuters) - Outgoing Slovenian Prime Minister Alenka Bratusek said on Thursday she plans to stop all privatisations until a new government is formed after the July 13 snap election.

“I will propose to the government today that we require SDH to stop all privatisation processes until a new government is in place,” Bratusek said on Twitter. Her cabinet confirmed the tweet to Reuters.

State investment firm SDH is in charge of selling 15 firms that were earmarked for sale last year and include the second largest bank Nova KBM and airport Aerodrom Ljubljana.

Slovenia will hold the election after Bratusek resigned in May because she lost the battle for the leadership of her Positive Slovenia party. (Reporting by Marja Novak; Editing by Zoran Radosavljevic and Alison Williams)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.