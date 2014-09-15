FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Slovenia privatisation must continue- incoming finance minister Mramor
Sections
Featured
How the opioid crisis is blowing a hole in finances of small towns
Opioids
How the opioid crisis is blowing a hole in finances of small towns
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Maria's next target: Puerto Rico and Virgin Islands
Hurricane Maria
Maria's next target: Puerto Rico and Virgin Islands
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Piracy
September 15, 2014 / 1:55 PM / 3 years ago

Slovenia privatisation must continue- incoming finance minister Mramor

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LJUBLJANA, Sept 15 (Reuters) - Slovenia must continue the privatisation of 15 firms earmarked for sale last year, incoming finance minister Dusan Mramor told a parliamentary committee hearing on Monday.

His comment was likely to please foreign investors, keen for Slovenia to steady its finances after narrowly avoiding an international bailout for its banks last year. The outgoing cabinet last year vowed to sell 15 firms, three of which have been sold so far.

Earlier this month state-owned investment firm SDH, which is managing the privatisation, halted the sale of telecom operator Telekom Slovenia, the largest of the 15, pending approval to continue the process from the new government. (Reporting By Marja Novak; editing by Zoran Radosavljevic and John Stonestreet)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.