Slovenia gets several bids for bank NKBM - state fund
#Intel
October 9, 2014 / 1:05 PM / 3 years ago

Slovenia gets several bids for bank NKBM - state fund

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LJUBLJANA, Oct 9 (Reuters) - Slovenia has received several binding bids for 100 percent of the country’s second-largest bank, state-owned Nova KBM (NKBM), the state investment fund coordinating the privatisation said on Thursday.

The SDH fund also told Reuters the privatisation of the country’s largest telecoms operator Telekom is going ahead, after it got “clear support” from the new centre-left government which was sworn in last month.

SDH did not say how many bids it received for NKBM, nor their value, but local media reported in September that Hungarian bank OTP sent in the highest non-binding bid earlier this year, offering 300 million euros.

“OTP continuously monitors acquisition opportunities ... but does not comment on concrete issues,” it said on Thursday.

SDH said in a statement that it would assess the bids for NKBM and decide in the next days how to proceed.

Central bank governor Bostjan Jazbec told Reuters last week that he expected NKBM, which is one of the banks that was rescued by the government in December, would be sold by the end of the year.

NKBM and Telekom are among 15 firms that were slated for privatisation last year. So far 3 of those firms have been sold.

Slovenia has been reluctant to sell its main companies, banks and insurers over the past decades, so the government still controls about half of the economy.

The country narrowly avoided an international bailout in December when the government had to pump more than 3 billion euros into local banks, which are mostly state-owned, in order to prevent them from collapsing under a large amount of bad loans given to local companies in the previous years. (Reporting by Marja Novak; Additional reporting by Sandor Peto in Budapest; Editing by Mark Potter)

