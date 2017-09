LJUBLJANA, Nov 24 (Reuters) - Slovenia sold state-owned aircraft maintenance company Adria Airways Tehnika (AA Tehnika) to Poland’s Linetech Holding S.A., state-owned investment fund Slovenian Sovereign Holding (SDH) said on Tuesday.

SDH, which is coordinating privatisation, said the sale of 100 percent of AA Tehnika is due to be completed this week but gave no details on the value of the deal. (Reporting by Marja Novak; editing by Jason Neely)