UPDATE 1-Slovenia plans to start privatising about 20 firms in 2016

(Adds details, quote, background)

By Marja Novak

LJUBLJANA, Dec 3 (Reuters) - Nova Ljubljanska Banka (NLB), Slovenia’s largest bank, is the biggest of about 20 companies that the country plans to start privatising next year, state investment firm Slovenian Sovereign Holding (SDH) said on Thursday.

Slovenia has been reluctant to sell the main state firms and the government still controls about 50 percent of the economy. The centre-left coalition wants to pursue privatisations but retain ownership of strategicaly important businesses.

The previous government earmarked 15 firms for sell-off in 2013 when the country was struggling to avoid an international bailout. Seven of those firms have been sold so far.

SDH, in charge of managing state capital assets, also plans to significantly increase return on equity of state firms to about 8 percent in 2020 from just over one percent at present.

It plans to do this by improving management and also restructuring businesses.

“Our key goal is to increase return on equity (of state firms), successfully pursue privatisation and attract more private capital into strategically important state companies,” said SDH head Marko Jazbec who took over the role at the end of October.

NLB was rescued by the state in 2013. In exchange for the European Commission’s approval of state aid to banks the government agreed to sell NLB by the end of 2017.

At present the government plans to sell 75 percent of NLB and retain a stake of 25 percent in the bank so as to keep a say in key business decisions.

Jazbec said he was in favour of “opening up other possibilities” of privatisation of NLB so as to achieve a maximum possible price.

Two years ago the government had to pour more than 3 billion euros ($3.2 billion) into local banks, which are mostly state-owned and were burdened by a large amount of bad loans. In this way the country also managed to avoid a bailout.

Jazbec said that the government is expected to confirm the annual privatisation plan by the end of this year. ($1 = 0.9480 euros) (Reporting by Marja Novak; Editing by Mark Potter and Keith Weir)