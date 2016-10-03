FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Slovenia halts privatisation of metal products maker MLM
#Basic Materials
October 3, 2016 / 7:30 PM / a year ago

Slovenia halts privatisation of metal products maker MLM

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LJUBLJANA, Oct 3 (Reuters) - Slovenia has temporarily halted the privatisation of metal products maker MLM due to "insufficient interest" from potential investors, state-owned Slovenian Sovereign Holding, which is coordinating the privatisation, said on Monday.

"The process of the sale is expected to continue in the first half of 2017 when the results of (the) debt restructuring of MLM will be seen and when audited business results for 2016 will be available," SDH said in a statement. (Reporting by Marja Novak; Editing by Alexander Smith)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
