Slovenia to sell majority in metal firm Unior
#Basic Materials
May 9, 2016 / 2:57 PM / a year ago

Slovenia to sell majority in metal firm Unior

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LJUBLJANA, May 9 (Reuters) - Slovenian Sovereign Holding (SDH) and three other mostly state-owned firms put their joint stake of 55 percent in metal products maker Unior up for sale on Monday.

SDH, a state investment fund which manages state capital assets and coordinates privatisation, announced the sale in a statement but gave no details on when it would be completed.

Unior is one of more than 30 companies Slovenia is due to begin privatising this year. The biggest on the list is Slovenia’s largest bank Nova Ljubljanska Banka. (Reporting by Marja Novak; Editing by Alexander Smith)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
