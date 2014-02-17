FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Slovenian PM says will complete privatisations by year-end
February 17, 2014 / 9:16 AM / 4 years ago

Slovenian PM says will complete privatisations by year-end

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, Feb 17 (Reuters) - Slovenia will complete the sale of 13 state-owned companies and a bank by the end of the year, Prime Minister Alenka Bratusek told a German newspaper on Monday.

Slovenia, which scraped together funds to bail out its banks in late 2013, is now selling companies including Telekom, Ljubljana airport, flag carrier Adria Airways and No. 2 bank NKBM. Paint and varnish producer Helios has already been sold, as has Fotona, a developer of medical and military laser gear.

“We’re making good progress with the sales negotiations,” Bratusek told business daily Handelsblatt.

“There will be no delays. We will have concluded the sales by the end of the year.”

She said the government was currently assessing whether it would sell further public companies or stakes in businesses to private investors, adding that a list of new firms would be ready in two to three months. (Reporting by Michelle Martin; Editing by Noah Barkin)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
