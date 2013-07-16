FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Slovenia central bank head doesn't expect rating downgrade
July 16, 2013 / 9:27 AM / 4 years ago

New Slovenia central bank head doesn't expect rating downgrade

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LJUBLJANA, July 16 (Reuters) - Slovenia’s incoming central bank chief does not expect the country’s sovereign credit rating to be downgraded as the government is pursuing measures to revive the economy, he said on Tuesday.

“I think that will not happen because of the decrees (to revive the economy) which are being prepared by the government and are coordinated with the European Commission,” Bostjan Jazbec told reporters after meeting Slovenia’s president, Borut Pahor.

Slovenian banks, mostly state-owned, are nursing some 7 billion euros ($9 billion) of bad loans, fuelling concern that the former Yugoslav republic of 2 million could become the euro zone’s next bailout recipient.

Jazbec, who will also sit on the European Central Bank’s rate-setting governing council, takes over on Wednesday from Marko Kranjec, whose six-year mandate is expiring.

Slovenia’s debt is rated A- by Standard & Poor‘s, Ba1 by Moody’s and BBB+ by Fitch.

$1 = 0.7664 euros Reporting by Marja Novak; Writing by Paul Carrel; Editing by John Stonestreet

