FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Moody's cuts Slovenia government rating to Baa2 from A2
Sections
Featured
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
U.S.
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
A tale of two photos
Reuters Backstory
A tale of two photos
Trump seeks crackdown for 'Dreamer' deal
Trump seeks crackdown for 'Dreamer' deal
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 2, 2012 / 9:06 PM / in 5 years

UPDATE 1-Moody's cuts Slovenia government rating to Baa2 from A2

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Aug 2 (Reuters) - Moody’s Investors Service on Thursday cut Slovenia’s government bond rating to Baa2 from A2, just two notches above junk, on worries about the country’s banking system and rising vulnerability to shocks.

“The negative outlook reflects Moody’s view that the sovereign’s funding challenges and risks from the financial system remain substantial,” the rating agency said in a statement.

“The deteriorating macroeconomic environment amplifies this risk and opens the possibility that external assistance may be required,” the statement read.

Slovenian banks could post bigger losses in 2012 after their combined loss of 200 million euros in 2011 due to non-performing loans, the central bank governor said earlier this year.

In its Thursday statement, Moody’s said “the banking system is likely to face increases in non-performing loans on its books.”

Standard & Poor’s rates Slovenia A-plus, and Fitch rates the country A. Both those ratings carry negative outlooks.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.